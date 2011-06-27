Used 2015 Buick Enclave Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Enclave SUV
Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,763*
Total Cash Price
$24,281
Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,763*
Total Cash Price
$24,281
Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,758*
Total Cash Price
$19,119
Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,834*
Total Cash Price
$21,031
Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,388*
Total Cash Price
$19,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Enclave SUV Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,798
|$2,099
|$1,464
|$2,746
|$2,818
|$10,926
|Repairs
|$643
|$687
|$738
|$792
|$852
|$3,712
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,328
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,562
|Financing
|$1,306
|$1,050
|$777
|$486
|$177
|$3,796
|Depreciation
|$5,936
|$2,858
|$2,515
|$2,229
|$2,000
|$15,537
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,068
|$9,901
|$8,796
|$9,652
|$9,346
|$51,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Enclave SUV Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,798
|$2,099
|$1,464
|$2,746
|$2,818
|$10,926
|Repairs
|$643
|$687
|$738
|$792
|$852
|$3,712
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,328
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,562
|Financing
|$1,306
|$1,050
|$777
|$486
|$177
|$3,796
|Depreciation
|$5,936
|$2,858
|$2,515
|$2,229
|$2,000
|$15,537
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,068
|$9,901
|$8,796
|$9,652
|$9,346
|$51,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Enclave SUV Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$3,897
|Maintenance
|$1,416
|$1,653
|$1,153
|$2,162
|$2,219
|$8,603
|Repairs
|$506
|$541
|$581
|$624
|$671
|$2,923
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,046
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,230
|Financing
|$1,028
|$827
|$612
|$383
|$139
|$2,989
|Depreciation
|$4,674
|$2,250
|$1,980
|$1,755
|$1,575
|$12,234
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,077
|$7,796
|$6,926
|$7,600
|$7,359
|$40,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Enclave SUV Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$4,287
|Maintenance
|$1,558
|$1,818
|$1,268
|$2,378
|$2,441
|$9,463
|Repairs
|$557
|$595
|$639
|$686
|$738
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,151
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,353
|Financing
|$1,131
|$910
|$673
|$421
|$153
|$3,288
|Depreciation
|$5,141
|$2,475
|$2,178
|$1,931
|$1,733
|$13,457
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,185
|$8,576
|$7,619
|$8,360
|$8,095
|$44,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Enclave SUV Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$4,053
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$1,719
|$1,199
|$2,248
|$2,308
|$8,947
|Repairs
|$526
|$563
|$604
|$649
|$698
|$3,040
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,088
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,279
|Financing
|$1,069
|$860
|$636
|$398
|$145
|$3,109
|Depreciation
|$4,861
|$2,340
|$2,059
|$1,825
|$1,638
|$12,723
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,520
|$8,108
|$7,203
|$7,904
|$7,653
|$42,388
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Enclave
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Buick Enclave in Virginia is:not available
Legal
