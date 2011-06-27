Used 2014 Buick Enclave Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Enclave SUV
Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,032*
Total Cash Price
$21,988
Convenience Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,032*
Total Cash Price
$21,988
Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,183*
Total Cash Price
$17,313
Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,201*
Total Cash Price
$19,044
Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,790*
Total Cash Price
$18,006
Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,658*
Total Cash Price
$24,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Enclave SUV Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$2,082
|$1,689
|$2,629
|$398
|$4,234
|$11,031
|Repairs
|$728
|$776
|$836
|$899
|$964
|$4,202
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,182
|$951
|$704
|$441
|$159
|$3,437
|Depreciation
|$5,456
|$2,573
|$2,264
|$2,007
|$1,801
|$14,101
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,825
|$9,310
|$9,851
|$7,264
|$10,781
|$51,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Enclave SUV Convenience Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$2,082
|$1,689
|$2,629
|$398
|$4,234
|$11,031
|Repairs
|$728
|$776
|$836
|$899
|$964
|$4,202
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,182
|$951
|$704
|$441
|$159
|$3,437
|Depreciation
|$5,456
|$2,573
|$2,264
|$2,007
|$1,801
|$14,101
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,825
|$9,310
|$9,851
|$7,264
|$10,781
|$51,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Enclave SUV Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,639
|$1,330
|$2,070
|$313
|$3,334
|$8,686
|Repairs
|$573
|$611
|$658
|$708
|$759
|$3,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,137
|Financing
|$931
|$749
|$554
|$347
|$125
|$2,706
|Depreciation
|$4,296
|$2,026
|$1,783
|$1,580
|$1,418
|$11,103
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,886
|$7,331
|$7,757
|$5,720
|$8,489
|$40,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Enclave SUV Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$1,803
|$1,463
|$2,277
|$344
|$3,667
|$9,555
|Repairs
|$630
|$672
|$724
|$779
|$835
|$3,640
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,024
|$824
|$609
|$382
|$138
|$2,977
|Depreciation
|$4,726
|$2,229
|$1,961
|$1,738
|$1,560
|$12,213
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,975
|$8,064
|$8,533
|$6,292
|$9,338
|$44,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Enclave SUV Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$1,705
|$1,383
|$2,153
|$326
|$3,467
|$9,033
|Repairs
|$596
|$635
|$684
|$736
|$789
|$3,441
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,182
|Financing
|$968
|$779
|$576
|$361
|$130
|$2,814
|Depreciation
|$4,468
|$2,107
|$1,854
|$1,643
|$1,475
|$11,547
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,321
|$7,624
|$8,067
|$5,949
|$8,829
|$41,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Enclave SUV Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$2,311
|$1,875
|$2,919
|$441
|$4,701
|$12,247
|Repairs
|$808
|$862
|$928
|$998
|$1,070
|$4,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,344
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,603
|Financing
|$1,313
|$1,056
|$781
|$489
|$176
|$3,815
|Depreciation
|$6,057
|$2,857
|$2,514
|$2,228
|$1,999
|$15,655
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,349
|$10,337
|$10,937
|$8,065
|$11,969
|$56,658
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Buick Enclave in Virginia is:not available
