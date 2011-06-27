Used 2013 Buick Enclave Convenience Group Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Hit the Road Accessory Packageyes
Trailering Provision Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Third Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
First and Second Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Bose Sound Systemyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
4 - 20" 12-Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
4 - 20" 6-Twin Spoke Flared Chrome Wheelsyes
4 - 20" 6-Split Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track67.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity115.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4724 lbs.
Gross weight6411 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1687 lbs.
Length201.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height71.7 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Opal
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Mocha Bronze Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/65R18 109S tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
