Used 2009 Buick Enclave CX Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Enclave
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,070
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/484.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,070
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,070
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,070
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,070
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,070
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,070
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,070
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,070
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,070
Front track67.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity115.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4980 lbs.
Gross weight6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1480 lbs.
Length201.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,070
Exterior Colors
  • Ming Blue Metallic
  • White Opal
  • Dark Crimson Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Cocoa Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, cloth
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, cloth
  • Titanium w/Dark Titanium Accents, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,070
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P255/65R18 109S tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,070
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,070
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
