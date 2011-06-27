Used 2004 Buick Century Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,815
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length194.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3342 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Augusta Green Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Steelmist Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/70R15 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
