Used 2001 Buick Century Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,020
Starting MSRP
$22,991
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2121
Total Seating66
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/455.0 mi.315.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.17.5 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
driver only side-mounted airbagsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
element antennanoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
front cupholdersyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
power steeringyesno
trunk lightyesyes
front reading lightsyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
front seatback storagenoyes
cruise controlnoyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
cargo netnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
speed-proportional power steeringnoyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
Rear floor matsnoyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front shoulder room58 in.58 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyes
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.54.4 in.
clothyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base109 in.109 in.
Length194.6 in.194.6 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.
Curb weight3368 lbs.3368 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
full wheel coversyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
P205/70R15 tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles