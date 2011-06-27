Used 2001 Buick Century Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.0/455.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|Torque
|195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.1 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|driver only side-mounted airbags
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|element antenna
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|front seatback storage
|no
|cruise control
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|cargo net
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|Rear floor mats
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|54.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|leather
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|Height
|56.6 in.
|Wheel base
|109 in.
|Length
|194.6 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3368 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|Null tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|P205/70R15 tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,020
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
