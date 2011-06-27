Used 2000 Buick Century Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length194.6 in.
Curb weight3371 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Jasper Green
  • Bright White
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Medium Gray
