Used 2000 Buick Century Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Century
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/472.5 mi.315.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.17.5 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.54.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Measurements
Length194.6 in.194.6 in.
Curb weight3368 lbs.3371 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Gold Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Jasper Green
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Medium Gray
