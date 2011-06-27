  1. Home
Used 1999 Buick Century Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/455.0 mi.297.5/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.17.5 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.54.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Measurements
Length194.6 in.194.6 in.
Curb weight3353 lbs.3371 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Auburn Nightmist Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond
  • Sante Fe Red Pearl
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Sante Fe Red Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Auburn Nightmist Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Taupe
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Medium Gray
