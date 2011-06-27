Used 1997 Buick Century Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length194.5 in.
Curb weight3359 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height57.0 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Royal Orchid Pearl
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Santa Fe Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Jasper Green Pearl
  • Adriatic Blue Pearl
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
