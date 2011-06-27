Estimated values
1997 Buick Century Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$932
|$1,558
|$1,901
|Clean
|$820
|$1,374
|$1,677
|Average
|$595
|$1,006
|$1,227
|Rough
|$371
|$637
|$778
1997 Buick Century Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,031
|$1,739
|$2,126
|Clean
|$907
|$1,534
|$1,875
|Average
|$659
|$1,122
|$1,372
|Rough
|$411
|$711
|$870