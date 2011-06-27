Used 1996 Buick Century Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Machalite Metallic
  • Med Green Pearl Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Med Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White Dia Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Crystal
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Med Marblehead Metallic
  • Med Sea Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Med Garnet Red Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
