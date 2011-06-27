  1. Home
Used 1995 Buick Century Limited Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Century
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room38.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2986 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Drifwood Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
