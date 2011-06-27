  1. Home
Used 1995 Buick Century Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPGno20no
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.280.5/429.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no17/26 mpgno
Combined MPGno20no
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l3.1 l2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.38.5 ft.38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.38.6 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.38.3 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.35.9 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.189.1 in.190.9 in.
Curb weight2986 lbs.2986 lbs.3130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.41.0 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono74 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Drifwood Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
