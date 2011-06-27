Used 1993 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews

'93 3.3L Century Custom Rachel , 07/20/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have had this car for quite a while. The 3.3L has probably been its saving grace. Now at nearly 13 years old, it's still going. Original motor and transmission at almost 270k miles. No real major repairs save the harmonic balancer pulley and the heater core. It has enjoyed eating alternators in the past 5 or so years-- 3, I believe. And the cruise control stopped working, but would require a new computer and simply would not be worth it at this point. All in all a great car, especially considering how long we've had it and how many miles it's traveled. Will only hope the next car I purchase will be as reliable. Report Abuse

Buick Century tool879 , 05/13/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been a solid and reliable car for the past 2 years. No major problems. I broke the Turn Signal switch once and that was a pain to get repaired. I also just recently had the O2 sensor become disconnected which caused me to get it towed. I didnt know what was wrong, but took my mechanic less than a minute to fix. Other than that its just been the usual maint. with the car.

Great bang for your buck Conny , 02/10/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful In 1997, I bought a 1993 Buick Century with 160,000. miles for 2500 dollars. In 2004, the car had 253,000 miles. The six cylinder engine enabled me to buy a cheap high mileage vehicle, drive it for 7 years and put 93,000 additional miles on it. Like the consumer reviews state, the car does have so-so brakes. I must always keep 3 car lengths behind the car in front of me to allow for adequate braking. However the so-so brakes slowed me down and may have contributed to the longevity of my 1993 Buick Century Custom. The trim inside and outside the car does have a tendency to fall off, but who cares about trim. My passenger-side windshield wipers and power windows failed at about 200,000 miles.

Fun On The Track DreamSeller , 10/11/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 93 century special that i have aquired has and still is alot of fun to drive around especialy while on the road. this car may be old but the comfort on the road is amazing. and all the upgrades you can get from edlebrock, HKS and many more for this car is acu\tually surprising. with what ive done with it, the car gets about 23-26 MPG. it was done under $3,400. most wont spend this much on a car like this but honestly i belive and know its worth is. i would definatly recomend this to any new drivers that is looking for a new expirience.