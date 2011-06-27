  1. Home
Used 1993 Buick Century Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Century
5.0
1 reviews
What a Gem

flsuec, 07/06/2004
I purchased my 2 door coupe with its great 3.3 engine, when it was two years old and still have it in 2003. It has been a great car with only expected repairs for a car of it's age. The two door coupe is smart looking and a joy to drive. They should bring back this sporty model.

