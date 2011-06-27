  1. Home
Used 1992 Buick Century Special Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.3/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2930 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
