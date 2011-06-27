  1. Home
Used 1992 Buick Century Limited Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Century
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.6/408.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight3080 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
