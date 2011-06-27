Used 1992 Buick Century Custom Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.3/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2862 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
