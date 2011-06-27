  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Century
  4. Used 1991 Buick Century
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Buick Century Custom Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Century
Overview
See Century Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.3/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2869 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • White
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Camel Beige
  • Alabaster
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
See Century Inventory

Related Used 1991 Buick Century Custom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles