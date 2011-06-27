Used 1990 Buick Century Custom Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.6/392.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight2905 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.0 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width69.4 in.
