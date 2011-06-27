2019 Buick Cascada Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Cascada Convertible
Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,098*
Total Cash Price
$32,381
2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,194*
Total Cash Price
$41,124
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,194*
Total Cash Price
$41,124
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Cascada Convertible Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$847
|$876
|$907
|$939
|$4,387
|Maintenance
|$484
|$838
|$732
|$1,316
|$1,932
|$5,302
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$386
|$594
|$980
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,509
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,673
|Financing
|$1,741
|$1,401
|$1,037
|$648
|$235
|$5,062
|Depreciation
|$9,033
|$1,529
|$1,249
|$1,401
|$1,224
|$14,436
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,329
|$6,452
|$5,785
|$6,604
|$6,928
|$41,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Cascada Convertible 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$1,193
|$5,571
|Maintenance
|$615
|$1,064
|$930
|$1,671
|$2,454
|$6,734
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$490
|$754
|$1,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,916
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,125
|Financing
|$2,211
|$1,779
|$1,317
|$823
|$298
|$6,429
|Depreciation
|$11,472
|$1,942
|$1,586
|$1,779
|$1,554
|$18,334
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,468
|$8,194
|$7,347
|$8,387
|$8,799
|$52,194
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Cascada Convertible Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$1,193
|$5,571
|Maintenance
|$615
|$1,064
|$930
|$1,671
|$2,454
|$6,734
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$490
|$754
|$1,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,916
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,125
|Financing
|$2,211
|$1,779
|$1,317
|$823
|$298
|$6,429
|Depreciation
|$11,472
|$1,942
|$1,586
|$1,779
|$1,554
|$18,334
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,468
|$8,194
|$7,347
|$8,387
|$8,799
|$52,194
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Cascada
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Buick Cascada in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 Buick Cascada info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave
Research Similar Vehicles
- BMW Z4 2019
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2019
- 2019 Ferrari Portofino
- Audi A5 2020
- 2019 TT
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- 2020 Z4
- 2019 Mustang
- 2019 F-TYPE