Used 2018 Buick Cascada Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cascada Convertible
Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,075*
Total Cash Price
$23,625
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,895*
Total Cash Price
$30,004
1SV 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,895*
Total Cash Price
$30,004
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Cascada Convertible Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$4,344
|Maintenance
|$790
|$717
|$2,295
|$900
|$1,380
|$6,082
|Repairs
|$0
|$368
|$567
|$608
|$655
|$2,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,276
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,440
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,021
|$757
|$473
|$171
|$3,693
|Depreciation
|$4,152
|$2,651
|$2,333
|$2,068
|$1,856
|$13,060
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,051
|$7,437
|$8,711
|$6,889
|$6,987
|$40,075
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Cascada Convertible Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$5,517
|Maintenance
|$1,003
|$911
|$2,915
|$1,143
|$1,753
|$7,724
|Repairs
|$0
|$467
|$720
|$772
|$832
|$2,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,621
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,829
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,297
|$961
|$601
|$217
|$4,690
|Depreciation
|$5,273
|$3,367
|$2,963
|$2,626
|$2,357
|$16,586
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,765
|$9,445
|$11,063
|$8,749
|$8,873
|$50,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Cascada Convertible 1SV 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$5,517
|Maintenance
|$1,003
|$911
|$2,915
|$1,143
|$1,753
|$7,724
|Repairs
|$0
|$467
|$720
|$772
|$832
|$2,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,621
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,829
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,297
|$961
|$601
|$217
|$4,690
|Depreciation
|$5,273
|$3,367
|$2,963
|$2,626
|$2,357
|$16,586
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,765
|$9,445
|$11,063
|$8,749
|$8,873
|$50,895
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Cascada
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Buick Cascada in Virginia is:not available
