  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Cascada
  4. Used 2017 Buick Cascada
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Cascada
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,065
See Cascada Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/386.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,065
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,065
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,065
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Premium Carpeted Foor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,065
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,065
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room45.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Diamond Graphic Twin-Spoke Wheels w/Bi-Color Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Maximum cargo capacity13.4 cu.ft.
Length184.9 in.
Curb weight3979 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sky Metallic
  • Flip Chip Silver Metallic
  • Smoked Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Toasted Coconut Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Neutral w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,065
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/40R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,065
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,065
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See Cascada Inventory

Related Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles