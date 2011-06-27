Used 2017 Buick Cascada Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Cascada Convertible 1SV 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$5,517
|Maintenance
|$897
|$2,875
|$1,121
|$1,349
|$2,136
|$8,378
|Repairs
|$461
|$704
|$754
|$813
|$871
|$3,603
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,539
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,748
|Financing
|$1,530
|$1,229
|$911
|$570
|$206
|$4,446
|Depreciation
|$5,705
|$3,148
|$2,770
|$2,456
|$2,203
|$16,283
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,481
|$11,459
|$9,162
|$8,900
|$9,238
|$52,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Cascada Convertible Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$5,517
|Maintenance
|$897
|$2,875
|$1,121
|$1,349
|$2,136
|$8,378
|Repairs
|$461
|$704
|$754
|$813
|$871
|$3,603
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,539
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,748
|Financing
|$1,530
|$1,229
|$911
|$570
|$206
|$4,446
|Depreciation
|$5,705
|$3,148
|$2,770
|$2,456
|$2,203
|$16,283
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,481
|$11,459
|$9,162
|$8,900
|$9,238
|$52,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Cascada Convertible Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$4,344
|Maintenance
|$706
|$2,264
|$883
|$1,062
|$1,682
|$6,597
|Repairs
|$363
|$554
|$594
|$640
|$686
|$2,837
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,212
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,376
|Financing
|$1,205
|$968
|$717
|$449
|$162
|$3,501
|Depreciation
|$4,492
|$2,479
|$2,181
|$1,934
|$1,735
|$12,821
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,615
|$9,023
|$7,214
|$7,008
|$7,274
|$41,134
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Buick Cascada in Virginia is:not available
