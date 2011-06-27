Used 2016 Buick Cascada Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Cascada Convertible
1SV 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,443*
Total Cash Price
$25,137
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,506*
Total Cash Price
$19,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cascada Convertible 1SV 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$5,517
|Maintenance
|$2,850
|$1,100
|$1,325
|$706
|$3,621
|$9,601
|Repairs
|$692
|$737
|$794
|$851
|$916
|$3,989
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,368
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,576
|Financing
|$1,351
|$1,088
|$804
|$504
|$182
|$3,929
|Depreciation
|$5,417
|$2,722
|$2,396
|$2,125
|$1,905
|$14,564
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,027
|$9,149
|$8,924
|$7,898
|$10,444
|$51,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cascada Convertible Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$4,344
|Maintenance
|$2,244
|$866
|$1,043
|$556
|$2,851
|$7,560
|Repairs
|$545
|$580
|$625
|$670
|$721
|$3,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,241
|Financing
|$1,064
|$857
|$633
|$397
|$143
|$3,094
|Depreciation
|$4,265
|$2,143
|$1,887
|$1,673
|$1,500
|$11,468
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,832
|$7,204
|$7,027
|$6,219
|$8,224
|$40,506
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Buick Cascada in Virginia is:not available
Legal
