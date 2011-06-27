Used 2009 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2009 Veyron 16.4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersW16W16
Total Seating22
Combined MPGno10
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.211.2/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no8/14 mpg
Combined MPGno10
Engine
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
Torque922 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm922 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l8.0 l
Horsepower1001 hp @ 6000 rpm1001 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves6464
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW16W16
Safety
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
LED headlampyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
stability controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesno
8 total speakersnoyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemnoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersnoyes
400 watts stereo outputnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
alloy and leather trim on dashyesyes
cruise controlyesno
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesno
rear view camerayesno
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesyes
cargo netnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
heated driver seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
heated passenger seatyesyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
Length175.7 in.175.7 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.4162 lbs.
Gross weight4938 lbs.4850 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.0.39 cd.
Height47.4 in.45.6 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.106.7 in.
Width78.7 in.78.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno3.5 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno3.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
Exterior Colors
  • White Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Gray Blue Metallic
  • Bugatti Dark Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Bugatti Light Blue
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Gray
  • Silver Gold Metallic
  • Silver Grey Metallic
  • Bronze Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gold Metallic
  • Black Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Metallic
  • Soft Silver Metallic
  • Chocolate Metallic
  • Walnut Metallic
  • Brown Metallic
  • Hazelnut Metallic
  • Mocca Brown Metallic
  • Orange Metallic
  • Lemon
  • Gray Gold Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Beige Gold Metallic
  • Polar Metallic
  • White Coffee
  • Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Light Blue Green Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Violet Metallic
  • Grey Violet Metallic
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Italian Red Metallic
  • Light Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic/Black Blue Metallic
  • Grey Violet Metallic/Violet Metallic
  • Pearl Metallic/Polar Pearl
  • Light Blue Green Metallic/Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • Green Metallic/Ebony Metallic
  • Light Red Metallic/Dark Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic/Black Metallic
  • Deep Red Metallic/Chocolate Metallic
  • Hazelnut Metallic/Walnut Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic/Grey Blue Metallic
  • White/Soft Silver Metallic
  • Bugatti Light Blue/Bugatti Dark Blue
  • Silver Grey Metallic/Mocca Brown Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic/Dark Green Metallic
  • Pearl Metallic/Gold Metallic
  • White/Orange Metallic
  • White Coffee/Black
  • Bronze Metallic/Brown Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic/Grey Silver Metallic
  • Grey/Silver Gold Metallic
  • Sterling Metallic/Graphite Metallic
  • Grey Metallic/Italien Red
  • Silver Metallic/Dark Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic/Black Metallic
  • Bright Silver/Lemon
  • Light Gold Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Beige Gold Metallic/Black Blue Metallic
  • Grey Gold Metallic/Grey Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Silver, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Azurro , premium leather
  • Grenadine, premium leather
  • Havana, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Orange, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Slate, premium leather
  • Grigio, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Silk, premium leather
  • Coffee, premium leather
  • Beluga Black, premium leather
  • Green, premium leather
  • Anthracite/Silk, premium leather
  • Anthracite/Magnolia, premium leather
  • Anthracite/Beige, premium leather
  • Anthracite/Azurro, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Slate/Grigio, premium leather
  • Anthracite/Slate, premium leather
  • Anthracite/Grenadine, premium leather
  • Anthracite/Havanna, premium leather
  • Anthracite/Coffee, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
365/R21 108(Y) tiresyesyes
Run flat tiresyesyes
21 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Starting MSRP
$1,705,769
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
