Used 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Veyron 16.4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersW16W16
Combined MPG1010
Total Seating22
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Front and center limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)8/14 mpg8/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)211.2/369.6 mi.211.2/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG1010
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
Torque922 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm922 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l8.0 l
Horsepower1001 hp @ 6000 rpm1001 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves6464
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW16W16
Safety
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
stability controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
8 total speakersyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyesyes
400 watts stereo outputyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
heated driver seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
heated passenger seatyesyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
Maximum cargo capacity3.5 cu.ft.3.5 cu.ft.
Length175.7 in.175.7 in.
Gross weight4850 lbs.4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.5 cu.ft.3.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.0.39 cd.
Height47.4 in.47.4 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.106.7 in.
Width78.7 in.78.7 in.
Curb weightno4162 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
Exterior Colorsno
  • White Silver Metallic/Silver Grey Metallic
  • Grey/Silver Gold Metallic
  • Sterling Metallic/Graphite Metallic
  • Grey Metallic/Italien Red
  • Silver Metallic/Dark Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic/Black Pearl
  • Bright Silver/Lemon
  • Light Gold Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Pearl/Gold Metallic
  • Bright White/Orange Metallic
  • White Coffee/Black
  • Bronze Metallic/Brown Metallic
  • Light Blue Green Metallic/Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • White/Soft Silver Metallic
  • Beige Gold Metallic/Black Blue Metallic
  • Grey Gold Metallic/Grey Green Metallic
  • Grey Silver Metallic/Mocca Brown Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic/Dark Green Metallic
  • Red Metallic/Black Pearl
  • Deep Red Metallic/Chocolate Metallic
  • Hazelnut Metallic/Walnut Pearl
  • Light Blue Metallic/Grey Blue Metallic
  • Green Metallic/Ebony Metallic
  • Light Red Metallic/Dark Red Metallic
  • Bugatti Light Blue/Bugatti Dark Blue
  • Blue Metallic/Black Blue Metallic
  • Grey Violet Metallic/Violet Metallic
  • Pearl/Polar Pearl
Interior Colorsno
  • Antrazit/Grenadine, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Silk, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Grigio, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Green, premium leather
  • Azzurro/Cognac, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Havanna, premium leather
  • Slate/Magnolia, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Coffee, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Antrazit, premium leather
  • Coffee/Magnolia, premium leather
  • Azzurro/Silk, premium leather
  • Coffee/Cognac, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
Run flat tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
