Used 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Features & Specs
|Overview
See Veyron 16.4 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|W16
|W16
|Combined MPG
|10
|10
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front and center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|8/14 mpg
|8/14 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|211.2/369.6 mi.
|211.2/369.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|10
|10
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|Torque
|922 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|922 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|Base engine size
|8.0 l
|8.0 l
|Horsepower
|1001 hp @ 6000 rpm
|1001 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|64
|64
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|W16
|W16
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|Burmester premium brand stereo system
|yes
|yes
|400 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|clock
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|Maximum cargo capacity
|3.5 cu.ft.
|3.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.7 in.
|175.7 in.
|Gross weight
|4850 lbs.
|4850 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|3.5 cu.ft.
|3.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|4.9 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.39 cd.
|0.39 cd.
|Height
|47.4 in.
|47.4 in.
|Wheel base
|106.7 in.
|106.7 in.
|Width
|78.7 in.
|78.7 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|4162 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|Run flat tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Veyron 16.4
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$2,065,902
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
Related Used 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons