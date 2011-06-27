  1. Home
Used 2007 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Veyron 16.4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$1,500,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW16
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front and center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque922 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l
Horsepower1001 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves64
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW16
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity3.5 cu.ft.
Length175.7 in.
Curb weight4162 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Height47.4 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Coffee/Black
  • White Silver Metallic/Silver Grey Metallic
  • Grey/Silver Gold Metallic
  • Bright White/Orange Metallic
  • Bright Silver/Lemon
  • Light Gold Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • White/Soft Silver Metallic
  • Beige Gold Metallic/Black Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Metallic/Graphite Metallic
  • Grey Metallic/Italien Red
  • Silver Metallic/Dark Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic/Black Pearl
  • Light Green Metallic/Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Blue Green Metallic/Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • Grey Gold Metallic/Grey Green Metallic
  • Grey Silver Metallic/Mocca Brown Metallic
  • Green Metallic/Ebony Metallic
  • Light Red Metallic/Dark Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic/Black Pearl
  • Light Blue Metallic/Grey Blue Metallic
  • Bugatti Light Blue/Bugatti Dark Blue
  • Deep Red Metallic/Chocolate Metallic
  • Hazelnut Metallic/Walnut Pearl
  • Pearl/Polar Pearl
  • Pearl/Gold Metallic
  • Blue Metallic/Black Blue Metallic
  • Grey Violet Metallic/Violet Metallic
  • Bronze Metallic/Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Antrazit/Grigio, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Grenadine, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Silk, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Havanna, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Antrazit, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Green, premium leather
  • Azzurro/Cognac, premium leather
  • Coffee/Cognac, premium leather
  • Slate/Magnolia, premium leather
  • Coffee/Magnolia, premium leather
  • Azzurro/Silk, premium leather
  • Antrazit/Coffee, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
