2003 BMW Z8 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2003 BMW Z8. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$19,015 - $39,153
Used Z8 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 BMW Z8.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dr G,12/08/2002
It is a cool looking car, very stylish but you will get bored were soon, kinda boring to drive. People look, but performance and fun factor is no big deal. I have a 2002 911 turbo which is the best sports car in the world, and this new one cannot even compare. Eventhough the $ is close.
john53,01/20/2003
Uncomfortable, bumpy ride, extremely loud engine
matthew17000,11/23/2002
very smooth ride lots of pep very comfortable looks like a million dollars.
i6roik6fyukryk,12/21/2002
the ultamate raodster this car is the best. no raodster is better
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 BMW Z8 features & specs
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
394 hp @ 6600 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Z8
Related Used 2003 BMW Z8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2