Consumer Rating
(23)
2003 BMW Z8 Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 BMW Z8.

5(78%)
4(13%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.6
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

IT WILL NEVER BE A PORSCHE
Dr G,12/08/2002
It is a cool looking car, very stylish but you will get bored were soon, kinda boring to drive. People look, but performance and fun factor is no big deal. I have a 2002 911 turbo which is the best sports car in the world, and this new one cannot even compare. Eventhough the $ is close.
Bad Car
john53,01/20/2003
Uncomfortable, bumpy ride, extremely loud engine
yea
matthew17000,11/23/2002
very smooth ride lots of pep very comfortable looks like a million dollars.
best car
i6roik6fyukryk,12/21/2002
the ultamate raodster this car is the best. no raodster is better
See all 23 reviews of the 2003 BMW Z8
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
394 hp @ 6600 rpm
More about the 2003 BMW Z8

Used 2003 BMW Z8 Overview

The Used 2003 BMW Z8 is offered in the following submodels: Z8 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (4.9L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 BMW Z8?

