Used 2003 BMW Z8 Convertible Consumer Reviews

IT WILL NEVER BE A PORSCHE Dr G , 12/08/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful It is a cool looking car, very stylish but you will get bored were soon, kinda boring to drive. People look, but performance and fun factor is no big deal. I have a 2002 911 turbo which is the best sports car in the world, and this new one cannot even compare. Eventhough the $ is close. Report Abuse

Bad Car john53 , 01/20/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Uncomfortable, bumpy ride, extremely loud engine Report Abuse

yea matthew17000 , 11/23/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful very smooth ride lots of pep very comfortable looks like a million dollars. Report Abuse

best car i6roik6fyukryk , 12/21/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful the ultamate raodster this car is the best. no raodster is better Report Abuse