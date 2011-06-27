  1. Home
Used 2002 BMW Z8 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Z8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$130,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$130,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$130,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.6/366.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$130,000
Torque368 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower394 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$130,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$130,000
AM/FM under seat-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
Multi-CD located under seatyes
10 total speakersyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$130,000
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Air conditioningyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$130,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$130,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$130,000
Front head room37.2 in.
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$130,000
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.1 cu.ft.
Length173.2 in.
Curb weight3495 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base98.6 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track61.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$130,000
Exterior Colors
  • Stratus Gray
  • Jet Black
  • Bright Red
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crema Nappa Leather
  • Sport Red/Black Nappa Leather
  • Black Nappa Leather
  • Crema/Black Nappa Leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$130,000
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$130,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$130,000
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
