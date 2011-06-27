  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z8
  4. Used 2000 BMW Z8
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 BMW Z8 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Z8
Overview
See Z8 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.6/366.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque368 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower394 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length173.2 in.
Curb weight3495 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base98.6 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Titanium Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Topaz Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Crema/Black
  • Sports Red/Black
  • Crema
See Z8 Inventory

Related Used 2000 BMW Z8 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles