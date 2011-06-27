Used 2000 BMW Z8 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|231.6/366.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|368 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|394 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|173.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3495 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.9 in.
|Wheel base
|98.6 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Z8
Related Used 2000 BMW Z8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020