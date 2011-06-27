  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z8
  4. Used 2000 BMW Z8
  5. Used 2000 BMW Z8 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 BMW Z8 Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
james bond

Q-Q, 04/08/2002
i think this is good!!

H_ll of a car!!!

andjelo_miklic, 04/13/2002
This is really a car. The time it is passing, and i'm still more and more in love with it. Beautyfull. Totaly diferent from other BMW's that I don't like much. Excellent.

