  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z4
  4. 2022 BMW Z4
  5. Specs & Features

2022 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Z4
More about the 2022 Z4
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.4/397.3 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower382 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque368 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Driving Assistance Package +$700
Shadowline Package +$300
Premium Package +$1,900
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Active Cruise Control +$1,200
Ambient Lighting +$250
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System +$875
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Cerium Grey Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$600
Park Distance Control +$200
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,457 lbs.
Height51.3 in.
Length170.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.9 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Frozen Grey II Metallic
  • San Francisco Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White Vernasca, leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Magma Red Vernasca, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Vernasca w/Blue Contrast Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Cognac Vernasca, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models