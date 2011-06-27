2020 BMW Z4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Z4 Convertible
sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,140*
Total Cash Price
$69,693
sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,890*
Total Cash Price
$54,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Z4 Convertible sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,273
|$1,317
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$6,593
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$907
|$3,414
|$4,403
|$8,724
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,840
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,048
|Financing
|$3,748
|$3,015
|$2,231
|$1,396
|$504
|$10,894
|Depreciation
|$14,378
|$6,617
|$5,406
|$6,059
|$5,296
|$37,756
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,164
|$12,986
|$12,004
|$15,880
|$16,106
|$81,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Z4 Convertible sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$1,002
|$1,037
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$5,191
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$714
|$2,688
|$3,467
|$6,869
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,236
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,400
|Financing
|$2,951
|$2,374
|$1,757
|$1,099
|$397
|$8,578
|Depreciation
|$11,321
|$5,210
|$4,257
|$4,771
|$4,170
|$29,729
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,027
|$10,225
|$9,452
|$12,504
|$12,682
|$63,890
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW Z4 in Virginia is:not available
