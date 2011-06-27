  1. Home
Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35is Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Z4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Ivory White Burnt Sienna Packageyes
Hyper Orange Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Exterior Options
Automatic High Beamsyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity8.0 cu.ft.
Length167.0 in.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base98.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Valencia Orange
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White and Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Walnut Extended Kansas, leather
  • Canberra Beige Kansas, leather
  • Black Extended Kansas, leather
  • Coral Red Extended Kansas, leather
  • Black/Orange w/Black Color World, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Canberra Beige Extended Kansas, leather
  • Walnut Kansas, leather
  • Extended Black/Orange w/Black Color World, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Coral Red Kansas, leather
  • Black Kansas, leather
  • Extended Black/Orange w/Black Orange Color World, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Orange w/Black/Orange Color World, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
255/35R W tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
