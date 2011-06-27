Used 2016 BMW Z4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Z4 Convertible
sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$69,707*
Total Cash Price
$37,978
sDrive28i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$88,528*
Total Cash Price
$48,232
sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$88,528*
Total Cash Price
$48,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Z4 Convertible sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,532
|Maintenance
|$4,204
|$2,415
|$2,408
|$655
|$4,716
|$14,398
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,021
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,185
|Financing
|$2,042
|$1,643
|$1,216
|$761
|$275
|$5,937
|Depreciation
|$8,371
|$3,851
|$3,389
|$3,003
|$2,695
|$21,309
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,365
|$12,881
|$12,214
|$9,863
|$13,384
|$69,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Z4 Convertible sDrive28i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$7,026
|Maintenance
|$5,339
|$3,067
|$3,058
|$832
|$5,989
|$18,285
|Repairs
|$2,022
|$2,163
|$2,330
|$2,511
|$2,704
|$11,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,567
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,775
|Financing
|$2,593
|$2,087
|$1,544
|$966
|$349
|$7,540
|Depreciation
|$10,631
|$4,891
|$4,304
|$3,814
|$3,423
|$27,062
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,134
|$16,359
|$15,512
|$12,526
|$16,998
|$88,528
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Z4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW Z4 in Virginia is:not available
