Used 2014 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Z is awesome

Howard Grubbs, 08/07/2018
sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Handles well, more value for the dollar than other German counterparts.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles