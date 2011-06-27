Estimated values
2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,697
|$25,177
|$27,628
|Clean
|$21,741
|$24,132
|$26,420
|Average
|$19,830
|$22,042
|$24,004
|Rough
|$17,919
|$19,953
|$21,588
Estimated values
2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,184
|$27,318
|$31,266
|Clean
|$22,208
|$26,184
|$29,899
|Average
|$20,256
|$23,917
|$27,165
|Rough
|$18,304
|$21,650
|$24,431
Estimated values
2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,188
|$22,250
|$24,303
|Clean
|$19,338
|$21,327
|$23,241
|Average
|$17,638
|$19,480
|$21,116
|Rough
|$15,938
|$17,634
|$18,990