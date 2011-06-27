Used 2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35is Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Torque332 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,200
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Premium Sound Packageyes
Exclusive Citrus Yellow Packageyes
Exclusive Canyon Brown Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,200
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,200
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
Sun sensoryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,200
BMW Assist w/Bluetoothyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
6-Disc DVD Changeryes
BMW Appsyes
Navigation Systemyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,200
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,200
pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Automatic High Beamsyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.0 cu.ft.
Length167.0 in.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Gross weight4178 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base98.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Exterior Colors
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Atacama Yellow
  • Jet Black
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Beige Kansas, leather
  • Canyon Brown Merino, premium leather
  • Black Kansas, leather
  • Walnut Kansas, leather
  • Beige Kansas Extended, leather
  • Coral Red Kansas Extended, leather
  • Black Kansas Extended, leather
  • Walnut Kansas Extended, leather
  • Coral Red Kansas, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,200
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/35R18 90W tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
