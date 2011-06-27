Used 2011 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
2011 Z4 sDrive35is, A Smile Making Machine!
Purchased a CPO Z4 sDrive35si with all the options and limited edition interior... 25k miles. This car is a smile making machine! First, I drive in the real world, not a test track. If you can make this care misbehave in a turn, you're going too fast for real roads! It is super tight and sticks to corners like glue! Heart pounding and big smile! The most amazing thing is the power band never quits! Ever hit a golf ball just right and watched it rocket away only to see it get a second blast of power! That's the Z4... You punch it down and it blasts off, hits 110mph in a flash and then blasts off again! It wants and has so much more! All this in a comfort that no Boxster can provide.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Thrills
This is the second Z4 that my wife and I have owned.Had the first one 7 years and not one problem.This Z4IS is more comfortable. It has much more power. I drive pretty sporty and it gets 29 MPG.Get lots of thumbs up.
The Perfect Roadster
I recently got the 2011 z435i with the 7 speed automatic, premium package, sport package, premium sound. It combines luxury, style, and performance better than any other car out on the road. It has a distinguished look and gets a lot of attention on the road. You can drive it like a true sports car with its high performance options, large horse power, and great handling. Or you can take it for a luxurious lazy sunday drive for hours with the top down, nice sound system and comfortable spacious seating for a 2 seat car. It wont beat the Porshe Boxter on a track but I feel the interior comfort, comparable unique style, and price difference make up for it. It is a very sexy fun car to drive
My Dream Car
I've always wanted a BMW Z roadster ever since I test drove a Z3 in San Diego. At the time, I had just started working full time. I have always been an Engineer, but at the time I had a mountain of debt. When I finally had the means to purchase my dream car, Chris Bangle (Germany's answer to Sir Mix-a-Lot) violated the Z3's successor, the first generation Z4. So, I had to wait 7 long years for that abomination to leave the stage. The E89 Z4 was worth the wait. Strangers and acquaintences alike come up to me all the time to tell me that I have a beautiful car. I don't need a car that costs any more money, has any more performance, or looks any better (if possible).
LOVE my new to me Z4
I had driven 3 straight MB Cabs and no longer needed a back seat; I wanted a roadster since a teen. I think it was the Alfa Duetto Spider 1600 from one of my favorite movies, The Graduate. The latest Alfa, Jag and FIAT were eliminated as perceived as unreliable. The R8 way too pricey , the SL drove too "boulevard like" ie not sports car like. The SLK and Miata were, forgive the term, chick cars; the Nissan 370 and Corvette, again, forgive, red neckish. That left the Boxter S and the Z4 35IS. I drove all of the above and though the Boxter S was great, the Z4 35IS REALLY stood out; I would describe driving it as a "Tight Glove-like fitting, Rocket". It doesn't hurt that I love the lines and don't see one everyday, as I do Boxters. BMW reliability as well as the 5 Year 100K extended warranty that came with the car didn't hurt either.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Z4
Related Used 2011 BMW Z4 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner