Used 2011 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

2011 Z4 sDrive35is, A Smile Making Machine! MarkandSusan Cartisano , 03/05/2015 sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Purchased a CPO Z4 sDrive35si with all the options and limited edition interior... 25k miles. This car is a smile making machine! First, I drive in the real world, not a test track. If you can make this care misbehave in a turn, you're going too fast for real roads! It is super tight and sticks to corners like glue! Heart pounding and big smile! The most amazing thing is the power band never quits! Ever hit a golf ball just right and watched it rocket away only to see it get a second blast of power! That's the Z4... You punch it down and it blasts off, hits 110mph in a flash and then blasts off again! It wants and has so much more! All this in a comfort that no Boxster can provide. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Thrills Thrills , 12/05/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is the second Z4 that my wife and I have owned.Had the first one 7 years and not one problem.This Z4IS is more comfortable. It has much more power. I drive pretty sporty and it gets 29 MPG.Get lots of thumbs up. Report Abuse

The Perfect Roadster rajparmar , 06/25/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I recently got the 2011 z435i with the 7 speed automatic, premium package, sport package, premium sound. It combines luxury, style, and performance better than any other car out on the road. It has a distinguished look and gets a lot of attention on the road. You can drive it like a true sports car with its high performance options, large horse power, and great handling. Or you can take it for a luxurious lazy sunday drive for hours with the top down, nice sound system and comfortable spacious seating for a 2 seat car. It wont beat the Porshe Boxter on a track but I feel the interior comfort, comparable unique style, and price difference make up for it. It is a very sexy fun car to drive Report Abuse

My Dream Car adonis13 , 03/01/2013 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I've always wanted a BMW Z roadster ever since I test drove a Z3 in San Diego. At the time, I had just started working full time. I have always been an Engineer, but at the time I had a mountain of debt. When I finally had the means to purchase my dream car, Chris Bangle (Germany's answer to Sir Mix-a-Lot) violated the Z3's successor, the first generation Z4. So, I had to wait 7 long years for that abomination to leave the stage. The E89 Z4 was worth the wait. Strangers and acquaintences alike come up to me all the time to tell me that I have a beautiful car. I don't need a car that costs any more money, has any more performance, or looks any better (if possible). Report Abuse