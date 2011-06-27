Used 2010 BMW Z4 sDrive35i Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Engine Type
|Gas
Transmission
|6-speed manual
Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
Cylinders
|Inline 6
Combined MPG
|20
Total Seating
|2
Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
Transmission
|6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.0/362.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
Combined MPG
|20
Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size
|3.0 l
Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
Valves
|24
direct injection
|yes
Base engine type
|Gas
Valve timing
|Variable
Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
Cylinders
|Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,900
electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
4-wheel ABS
|yes
brake drying
|yes
self-leveling headlights
|yes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
emergency braking preparation
|yes
daytime running lights
|yes
engine immobilizer
|yes
post-collision safety system
|yes
stability control
|yes
Emergency braking assist
|yes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
adaptive headlights
|yes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
2 front headrests
|yes
dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
auto delay off headlamps
|yes
tire pressure monitoring
|yes
traction control
|yes
Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Premium Sound Package
|yes
Premium Package
|yes
Sport Package Wheel/Tire Upgrade
|yes
Cold Weather Package
|yes
Sport Package
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,900
mast antenna
|yes
AM/FM stereo
|yes
radio data system
|yes
auxiliary audio input
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,900
remote trunk release
|yes
alloy trim on dash
|yes
cruise control
|yes
front cupholders
|yes
leather steering wheel
|yes
cargo net
|yes
Climate control
|yes
alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
Sun sensor
|yes
alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
retained accessory power
|yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
front door pockets
|yes
Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
trunk light
|yes
interior air filtration
|yes
extended cabin heating
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
4 one-touch power windows
|yes
remote keyless power door locks
|yes
Power mirrors
|yes
remote window operation
|yes
Heated mirrors
|yes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,900
BMW Assist w/Bluetooth
|yes
Extended Kansas Leather
|yes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters
|yes
Exclusive Ivory White Extended Leather
|yes
Ash Grain Wood Trim
|yes
Navigation System
|yes
Comfort Access System
|yes
Nappa Leather
|yes
Through-Loading System w/Integrated Transport Bag
|yes
Park Distance Control
|yes
Automatic High Beams
|yes
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memory
|yes
Heated Front Seats
|yes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription
|yes
iPod and USB Adapter
|yes
Smartphone Integration
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,900
low fuel level warning
|yes
clock
|yes
external temperature display
|yes
trip computer
|yes
tachometer
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Front head room
|39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
bucket front seats
|yes
height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
height adjustable driver seat
|yes
Front shoulder room
|53.3 in.
Front leg room
|42.2 in.
leather
|yes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Metallic Paint
|yes
18" Light Alloy Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tires
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Front track
|59.5 in.
Length
|166.9 in.
Curb weight
|3450 lbs.
Gross weight
|4134 lbs.
Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
Height
|50.8 in.
Wheel base
|98.3 in.
Width
|70.5 in.
Rear track
|61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,900
17 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
255/40R17 94V tires
|yes
Run flat tires
|yes
alloy wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,900
four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
multi-link rear suspension
|yes
Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
