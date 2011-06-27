Used 2008 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun Fun Fun Robert , 11/12/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This car is nothing but fun to drive, the steering is a little startling on grooved or rough pavement, Sports Package). Takes off in any gear even on the interstate. MPG is amazing for a performance car of this caliber. If you can afford one, go and buy one. Best to get a CPO as opposed to buying a new one, save some serious cash. Mine had only 19K on it. Make sure you get the SI model as opposed to the i the difference in horsepower is worth it. Watch out for cement bumpers, get too close and you will mess up that one piece front bumper. Also watch out for pot holes, not much clearance on the underside. Report Abuse

Certified Fun CertifiedFun , 09/11/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have been waiting patiently for the opportunity to own a Z4 and the day finally came. I purchased a CPO car so that I would have warranty coverage just in case. I couldn't have gotten a better deal or a better car. The performance is top notch. I smile every time I get in or out. I got the Steptronic manual with the Sport package and the paddle shifters on the steering wheel. I love the power top and heated seats. This thing is the most fun you can have for 31K.

My 2008 Z4 convertible april2159 , 06/10/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Very dependable. Lots of cool features. Comfortable and very easy to drive. Fast when need be. Hugs the road.

I call it my little zippy for a reason! smd , 05/15/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just recently purchased this car. And oh what a car it is. The handling on the Z4 is amazing, not to mention it's one sexy car. Options that are musts are the leather for easier clean-up with a convertible, the premium package with the auto top, as well as the heated seats so that you can take advantage of the top down on cooler nights. Don't waste your money on the upgraded speaker system. The one it has is amazing! My husband is 6'3" and has plenty of headroom. However it is a little cumbersome to get out of compared to a normal car. But hey, you are driving a sports machine who cares right!