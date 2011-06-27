Used 2007 BMW Z4 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
What a car!
I've had my Z4 coupe 15 months and have 17,700 miles on it. First car I have "loved"! I'm 65 and behind the wheel, I feel like 25. I have driven just about all sport cars, but none have turned me on, like my coupe. I drove a Porsche on a race track once, but this coupe will beat that Porsche on any curve anytime. And I might add, for half the price. The Z4 coupe is and will be the only car for me. When I'm too old to drive, I'll sit in my rocker, rock the day away, while looking at my Z.
2007 BMW Z4 3.0si
Wow, I compared this vehicle head-to- head with Porsche Boxter & new Audi TT. The classic design along with BMW safety and technology won me over hands down.
Fantastic car
This is by far the best vehicle I've ever driven. Simply a blast to drive, even with the ESP on. You'd be hard pressed to find a car that handles better. It inspires confidence going into every corner, and with skin off your face brakes and an unbelievably seamless ESP, even when the most OMG situations come up, you have the brakes and the control to avoid idiot drivers. The suspension is a little bit on the egg-beater side, but it's well within the range of comfortable, without sacrificing real performance. Basically, this car does everything you tell it to, making everything feel really easy.
What A Ride!!!
When the worst thing you can say is that the cupholders need to be redesigned, you're on to something. This car is a head-turning, sleek machine with incredible control and power. Great fun to drive.
A True Sports Car
I love the car. Bought it w/sport & premium package - no nav. I feel like I am driving a rocketship stereo with its the THX sound and direct aux for my listening to my iPod. It still has a few minor quirks (like remote door locks - sometimes the passenger side won't unlock w/the remote and have to unlock from the center button), which a car this price should not have. This is the first BMW I have purchased and now understand the obsession. There is no better feeling than putting it into "SD" (automatic trans) and seeing all the other cars left in the dust :)
