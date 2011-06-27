Used 2007 BMW Z4 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

What a car! DOUG , 09/24/2008 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I've had my Z4 coupe 15 months and have 17,700 miles on it. First car I have "loved"! I'm 65 and behind the wheel, I feel like 25. I have driven just about all sport cars, but none have turned me on, like my coupe. I drove a Porsche on a race track once, but this coupe will beat that Porsche on any curve anytime. And I might add, for half the price. The Z4 coupe is and will be the only car for me. When I'm too old to drive, I'll sit in my rocker, rock the day away, while looking at my Z. Report Abuse

2007 BMW Z4 3.0si Jay , 02/27/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Wow, I compared this vehicle head-to- head with Porsche Boxter & new Audi TT. The classic design along with BMW safety and technology won me over hands down.

Fantastic car ash , 02/20/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is by far the best vehicle I've ever driven. Simply a blast to drive, even with the ESP on. You'd be hard pressed to find a car that handles better. It inspires confidence going into every corner, and with skin off your face brakes and an unbelievably seamless ESP, even when the most OMG situations come up, you have the brakes and the control to avoid idiot drivers. The suspension is a little bit on the egg-beater side, but it's well within the range of comfortable, without sacrificing real performance. Basically, this car does everything you tell it to, making everything feel really easy.

What A Ride!!! Mr. Incredible , 11/26/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When the worst thing you can say is that the cupholders need to be redesigned, you're on to something. This car is a head-turning, sleek machine with incredible control and power. Great fun to drive.