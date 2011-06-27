Used 2006 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
3.0i Sport Package - dream car!
I am still in shock after I purchased the 2006 Z4 3.0i fully loaded with winter, comfort and sport packages for around $20,000 with 50k miles on it. I simply would have to search for a reason why buy anything else - including new, newer, or different model sport cars. With a push of a button this thing performs as if it had turbo or supercharged engine. The interior, though not Jaguar comfortable, hugs you tightly and holds you in one place to enjoy the show. Super tight sport suspension can take almost any corner at mind boggling speeds you can throw at it. Ditch the "run-flat" tires. Buy whatever you want at Tirerack.com for less than $500 and your car's shoes are back in order.
Great Roadster
I tested all of the competition (SLK 350, Boxster S, S2000, etc.), and I found the Z4 to be the best in class, especially considering the price. The Z4 has excellent power (and the sound of the I-6 is like tearing silk!), great fuel economy (averaging 26 mpg+ in mixed driving), tight, buttoned-down handling, plenty of room and great safety features.
Dream Car
I have owned this car since October 2009. Bought it used with 36k. When I purchased it the channel changer on the stereo was not working. It was still under warranty. The dealership replaced the stereo with a new one. Other minor issues including front brake rotors occurred and the BMW dealership took care of them all at NO CHARGE. The warranty is the best. The car handles like a dream. It certainly is a head turner. I had a minor accident because of a blind spot when you look back to back up . I love this car. It handles like a dream and the dual steptronic transmission is terrific. I am a BMW customer for life. The customer support and service is the best I have dealt with.
Unreal!
I cant believe this car! I havent had this much fun driving since I was 16. It's beautiful, turns corners like its on rails, and you can definitely getty-up and go with this engine. Invest in the 3.0si - you wont regret it.
Great car, but expensive to maintain
It has the expensive staggered run-flat tires. No rotating for even wear. Bridgestone now makes less expensive run-flats that actually have a mileage warranty. It was a big mistake not to buy extended warranty. Too many repairs that I wouldn't have expected from a BMW. Window actuator, a/c, starter, power top (3rd time failure). The hydraulic motor sits in a well where water drains and according to some forums the drain clogs, consequently causing damage to the hydraulic motors.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Z4
Related Used 2006 BMW Z4 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner