Used 2005 BMW Z4 2.5i Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Z4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,300
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,300
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Front head room37.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room42 in.
vinylyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Front track58 in.
Length161.1 in.
Curb weight2932 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Height51.1 in.
EPA interior volume47.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Merlot Red Metallic
  • Toledo Blue Metallic
  • Maldives Blue Metallic
  • Olivine Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Beige
  • Pearl Gray
  • Maldives Blue
  • Dream Red/Black
  • Black
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,300
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
