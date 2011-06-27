Used 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,250
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.0/391.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|214 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|225 hp @ 5900 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Carver premium brand stereo system
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42 in.
|leather
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|58 in.
|Length
|161.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2998 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|.35 cd.
|Height
|50.1 in.
|Wheel base
|98.2 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|Rear track
|60 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|225/45R W tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|17 x 8 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
