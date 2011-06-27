  1. Home
Used 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Z4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle33.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Carver premium brand stereo systemyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room42 in.
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Measurements
Front track58 in.
Length161.1 in.
Curb weight2998 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toledo Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Merlot Red Metallic
  • Urban Green
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Maldives Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Red
  • Red
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
225/45R W tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
