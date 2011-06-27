Used 2008 BMW Z4 M Convertible Consumer Reviews

Just as advertised, this is a true roadster. Great styling outside and in, power, balance, great to drive fast both straight and around the curves. Take note however, as a second car, it's fun, but not recommended as a primary mode of transport. It is a sports car. The M version has a stiff suspension and low MPG... a car to be driven for pleasure, top down, in fine weather. To leave garaged until one feels the urge for fun.. If one were to drive it every day, it would soon lose the fun value. Stiff suspension, firm seats. This car is designed for racetrack performance, not for around town comfort and convenience. Fit and finish is as you would expect from the brand. MMMM... did I mention fun?

Jim , 05/07/2018 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car five years ago with 20,000 miles on it. It is just about to turn 100,000 miles. I’ve never owned a car that I’ve enjoyed more than this one. After I bought it I put an ESS supercharger on, wider tires, and coil over shocks. The rest of the car is stock. It has been absolutely reliable never once leaving me stuck or stranded or failing to start . I’ve gone through brakes tires two headlights and assorted other minor things. The engine has never been a part nor has the transmission it has been an absolute jewel to own. I can’t say enough good than about the engine. 330 horses stock and the supercharger takes it to around 430. The car can fly. At 100,000 miles I starting to think about replacing it but can’t find anything I like better. All this and i can put a full set of golf clubs in the trunk with the top u or down. I’ve owned a Jag xk120, 58 vet,several Porsches, a Dino Ferrari and several other BMW’s in addition to a lot of motorcycles. This is the best. Update. Just turned 110000 miles and no problems. The car is great but I’m getting older. Tougher to get in and out. Thinking about getting a SL or a Shelby Mustang. But I so love this car. Update. Turned 120,000 miles and it runs much better than I do. Still love it but I’m still getting older. I bought a 2014 Mercedes E63S wagon as a primary and will keep the M roadster as a fun weekend car. The E63 is an absolute beast.